Ex-Beyoncé dance captain Ashley Everett makes honest admission after Virgin Voyages incident

One day after revealing a viral incident involving a performance of Beyoncé‘s “Single Ladies” on a Virgin Voyages stage, former dance captain turned content creator Ashley Everett took to social media on Wednesday (Apr. 22) to reflect on the incident and offer an admission.

“I want to clear something up from my birthday trip with @virginvoyages,” she began a post on Threads. “After getting more clarity, I realized the situation I spoke about involved other guests—not the Virgin team. That part matters, and I take full responsibility for misdirecting that frustration.”

She added, “@virginvoyages, I sincerely apologize. You’ve been nothing but supportive and intentional in resolving everything, and I truly appreciate that.”

Still, the trip in her eyes won’t be marred by her reaction to what occurred on stage.

“The truth is I’ve had an amazing time overall, and I’m excited to still share all the fun and beautiful moments from this trip,” she wrote. “I got a birthday lesson in real time😅 We live, we learn and we move forward 🤍”

Everett, who was on board the cruise that also hosted one of its largest content creator activations, initially accused the cruise line of failing to acknowledge Black creators.

In a since-deleted post, she wrote, “Virgin Voyages wants Black creators and all their sauce—but doesn’t acknowledge, highlight, or actually know them.”

In another post, she wrote, “Alsooooo, @virginvoyages did NOTHIGN to try to make my birthday special yesterday… thank god for my friend @kimberlycherrell I’m sadly very disappointed in them so far and I still have two more days to go smh. They better not try to blacklist me either cause that would be even more obvious they hate me.”

On Tuesday (Apr. 21), Virgin Voyages shared a comment with theGrio, explaining that Everett was asked to leave the stage due to a safety concern as several other people were on stage.

“During a late-night set at The Manor, a number of Sailors joined the stage, which isn’t something we typically allow,” the statement began. “As the group grew and moved into the DJ area, our Crew stepped in to address what had become a safety concern and asked everyone on stage to continue the celebration from the dance floor.”

The statement continued: “This was a safety-based decision made in the moment, not directed at any one individual. Our team reached out to Ashley during the voyage to listen and better understand her experience, because creating a welcoming, inclusive environment is core to who we are. This sailing was intentionally curated to bring together a diverse group of creators across backgrounds and communities. We take any suggestion of discrimination seriously, and we remain committed to making sure every Sailor feels respected while keeping our spaces safe for everyone on board.”