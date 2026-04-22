NYC council member Chi Ossé arrested during Brooklyn anti-eviction protest

Chi Ossé, a New York City Council member representing Brooklyn, was arrested on April 22, 2026, during an anti-eviction protest in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, according to officials and his office.

The incident occurred as Ossé joined a group of demonstrators attempting to block city marshals from carrying out an eviction tied to an alleged deed theft case. Deed theft, a form of property fraud involving the illegal transfer of ownership, has become an increasing concern across New York City, particularly in communities of color.

Videos circulating on social media show Ossé approaching police officers during the protest and questioning their actions as they detained another demonstrator. Moments later, officers are seen grabbing the councilmember, forcing him to the ground, and placing him in handcuffs. The footage quickly drew public attention and raised concerns among city leaders.

An aide confirmed that Ossé was taken into custody and held at a local precinct following the arrest. As of the time of reporting, specific charges had not been publicly confirmed. The New York Police Department stated that multiple individuals, including Ossé, were arrested after allegedly refusing orders to disperse.

In a statement released after the incident, Ossé’s office emphasized that the protest was aimed at stopping an eviction they say resulted from fraudulent property claims. The statement also renewed calls for stronger protections, including a proposed moratorium on evictions linked to suspected deed theft cases.

Zohran Mamdani, a political ally of Ossé, described the arrest as “concerning” and said it would be reviewed further. He also acknowledged Ossé’s advocacy on housing issues, particularly his efforts to address deed theft in vulnerable communities.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin echoed similar concerns, noting that early reports suggested Ossé was “aggressively pushed” by officers. She added that her office is in contact with both the NYPD and Ossé’s team to ensure his safety and secure his release.

The protest highlights ongoing tensions in New York over housing rights, eviction enforcement, and alleged property fraud. Advocates argue that deed theft disproportionately affects Black homeowners, often leading to displacement and lengthy legal battles.