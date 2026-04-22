Warn the group chat: Spirit Airlines might be headed for the end, along with affordable travel as we know it

This summer, quite a few trips, especially those relying on Spirit Airlines for travel, may not make it out of the group chat after all. The doomed air carrier may finally be headed for the end.

After filing for bankruptcy twice since 2024, Spirit was projected to exit bankruptcy this summer. However, last week, Reuters reported that, given the rising cost of jet fuel, the writing may be on the wall — and in emails and company documents the publications reviewed — that the budget carrier could have to liquidate in a matter of days.

In some cases, liquidating an asset or two can be a person or company’s saving grace, but in the case of Spirit, which has struggled to generate profit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would likely involve selling off all of its assets and shutting down operations.

On Tuesday, April 21, President Donald Trump urged someone to step in and save the carrier.

“I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out,” Trump told CNBC.

Meanwhile, Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a press conference that same day, per NPR, that he is “taking a look” at the airline after the President’s urging.

Passengers check in for their Spirit Airlines flights at O’Hare Airport on March 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The budget airline plans to cut flights, downsize its fleet and recall furloughed pilots in a bid to emerge from bankruptcy as early as the spring. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The airline, which has already begun ending its operations in various locations, has been mum on the matter. Despite financial reports from the company and leaked emails suggesting that liquidation is on the table, it has refrained from speaking directly to the press or issuing any formal announcements. Staff have been told operations are running as normal.

The end of Spirit Airlines wouldn’t just mean the loss of an infamous airline and its bright banana yellow branding. Economic and aviation experts are warning that this could accelerate the end of budget travel as we know it. Without Spirit’s ultra-low fares, economy flights may no longer need to compete with those $49 tickets. It could also have a larger impact on who gets to travel than we may be ready to fully admit.

Spirit Airlines, which was officially rebranded as Spirit in 1992, has long served as the go-to for budget-conscious, last-minute travelers — the Zennials and young families more focused on where they are headed than on getting there in style. Many of its customers, both loyal and hilariously disloyal, have been in a mild tizzy since the news began circulating.

Despite all the notorious flak the carrier has received over the years for claims of nickel-and-diming passengers and offering a level of ambiance that matches the price, wide swaths of customers online are sad to see it possibly go. Employee responses have been mixed; some seem unaware of the news, while others are leaning into the jokes. Among the reactions are stories of people recalling using the airline for family emergencies without worrying too much about cost, joining once-in-a-lifetime group trips at the last minute, traveling for low-paying gigs that led to major opportunities, and experiencing the wealth of traveling the world without breaking the bank.

“Spirit Airlines may be closing its doors forever,” a user on Threads wrote, adding, “I’m devastated.”

Another user on the same platform shared a screenshot of a group chat discussing the news. As one responds with gifs of people in black mourning garb, another commented, “It should’ve been Frontier.”

A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 16, 2026 in Burbank, California. Facing mounting financial pressure, Spirit Airlines is at risk of liquidation within days as surging jet fuel costs tied to the Iran conflict strain its already fragile bankruptcy restructuring efforts. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Some, including comedian and social media personality Jasmine Ellis, have even offered to help.

“How much you need, Spirit?” she asks the camera in a post on TikTok. “No, come on. Spirit, we’re your girls. Don’t you know that we love you? Tell us, just how much you need? We got five on it. All the times that you let us get across the country for $34, $35, $36, we got it. We got it for you.”

@jasmineelliscomedy According to a report, spirit airlines could shut down as soon as this weekend at the time of me posting this, they are not shut down to my knowledge ♬ original sound – will kim

Offering a similar sentiment, another user said, “Not on my watch” in a video reacting to the news.

“Spirit was always there for me when I was broke. They like the Little Caesars of the sky. When I ain’t have it, they had it alright,” he continued. “How much does Spirit even owe? They might owe like $16,000, I feel like we can cobble that together as a family, as a people, you know?”

Of course, on the other side, there are those who have flown the notorious carrier and, after myriad frustrations, are celebrating its rumored demise.

“I don’t even need any reason to shut Spirit’s garbage a— down, bro,” one user on TikTok said while walking through an airport, before explaining that after buying a $64 ticket, he was met with an $80 carry-on bag fee.

“Bunch of crooks and two-bit scammers, bro. F— Spirit, good riddance because I heard they’re shutting down, I hope that’s true,” he said.

Another user on the same platform uploaded footage from a recent flight with the text, “I see why Spirit is going outta business. No TVs and nowhere to store your stuff. I can’t do this anymore.”

Then there are those with upcoming flights who are wondering what this could mean for their travel plans. It sounds like one last, very on-brand inconvenience, like a cherry on top on the way out the door!