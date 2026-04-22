Zoë Kravitz sparks engagement speculation after stepping out with ring alongside Harry Styles

Speculation about a possible engagement between Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles is gaining attention after the actress was photographed wearing a ring on her left ring finger during recent outings in London, according to People.

Photos taken on April 19 and April 21 show Kravitz and Styles spending time together in the city, including one moment where the two were seen sharing a kiss. In both instances, Kravitz appeared to be wearing a sizable diamond ring, prompting questions about the status of their relationship.

Neither Kravitz nor Styles has publicly confirmed an engagement. Representatives for the actors have not issued statements, and no additional details have been shared.

The pair has been linked since mid-2025, when they were first spotted together in Rome. Since then, they have been seen together in multiple cities, including New York and London, often keeping a relatively low profile during their outings.

Kravitz, 37, was previously engaged to Channing Tatum. The two ended their relationship in 2024. Styles, 32, has largely kept his personal life private in recent years.

The recent photos have drawn attention largely due to the visible ring, which appeared in more than one sighting. While such details often fuel online speculation, there has been no confirmation that the jewelry is an engagement ring.

For now, the nature of Kravitz and Styles’ relationship remains unconfirmed.