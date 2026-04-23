Biological parents identified in ongoing case involving Florida IVF embryo mix up

A Florida couple at the center of an IVF embryo mix-up says the biological parents of their baby have now been identified, marking a significant development in a case that has raised serious questions about fertility clinic practices, according to NBC News.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills filed a lawsuit in January against the Fertility Center of Orlando after discovering that the baby they conceived through in vitro fertilization was not genetically related to either of them. The couple had undergone IVF treatment at the Longwood-based clinic and later pursued genetic testing when their newborn, Shea, appeared to have a different racial background than expected.

According to their attorney, Mara Hatfield, DNA testing confirmed that the child is of South Asian descent. The clinic reportedly reviewed cases from around the same time as Score’s embryo transfer and narrowed potential matches to a group of patients. The couple has now confirmed that a match has been found, identifying Shea’s biological parents, though their identities remain confidential.

In a statement released through their legal team, Score and Mills said the discovery brings partial closure but also introduces new complexities. Despite the genetic findings, they emphasized their emotional bond with the child, stating that they will continue to raise Shea as their own.

Court filings indicate that the defendants have not disputed that the child is not genetically related to the couple and have cooperated in efforts to determine the baby’s biological origins. However, key questions remain unanswered, including what happened to the embryos that were meant to be implanted in Score.

The case has drawn attention to oversight and safety protocols in fertility clinics. It also comes amid broader changes at the facility involved, which recently announced it would close, with another IVF provider expected to take over its location.

While the identification of the biological parents resolves one part of the case, legal and ethical issues surrounding custody, accountability, and medical responsibility are still ongoing.