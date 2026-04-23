Nebraska to open first Black-founded all-girls middle school in North Omaha

A new chapter in education is set to begin in North Omaha as Identity Preparatory Academy prepares to open as Nebraska’s first state-approved Black-founded school, designed specifically as an all-girls middle school, according to Omaha’s KETV 7.

Founded by educator and leader DerNecia Phillips, the school aims to provide a culturally responsive learning environment that centers both academic excellence and community engagement. The initiative comes after years of planning and input from local families, particularly young girls who helped shape the vision.

Phillips explained that the school’s foundation was built through a program called “Dreams of Our Daughters,” where families and students shared what they wanted from their educational experience. Their feedback directly influenced the curriculum, extracurricular activities, and overall school culture.

At its core, Identity Preparatory Academy focuses on what Phillips describes as a “culturally fortified” education. This approach ensures that students see themselves reflected in leadership, teaching staff, and learning materials, something she says is essential for confidence and long-term success.

The school will serve middle school girls, a critical stage where research suggests single-gender environments can support academic focus and personal development. By creating a space tailored specifically for girls, the academy hopes to encourage leadership, self-expression, and collaboration without the social pressures that can sometimes arise in coeducational settings.

Interest in the school has been strong. According to Phillips, pilot programs leading up to the official opening consistently attracted large numbers of applicants, with waiting lists ranging from 60 to 100 students. This demand highlights a broader need in the community for alternative education models that reflect students’ cultural identities and lived experiences.

Soon-to-be attending students have already contributed ideas for the school’s activities, including sports such as basketball and flag football, as well as practical life skills like cooking. For many families, the school represents more than academics; it’s a place where students can feel safe, supported, and free to be themselves.

Community involvement will remain a key part of the academy’s structure. Local educators, parents, and professionals are expected to contribute as mentors and instructors, reinforcing the school’s mission to create a collaborative and empowering environment.

As Identity Preparatory Academy opens its doors, it marks a significant milestone not only for North Omaha but for educational equity in Nebraska, offering a new model centered on representation, inclusion, and opportunity.