Ethiopia begins construction on $12.5B airport set to become Africa’s largest

Ethiopia has begun construction on what is set to become Africa’s largest airport, a $12.5 billion project designed to transform air travel across the continent. The new Bishoftu International Airport is being built about 30 miles southeast of Addis Ababa, with construction officially starting in January 2026, according to CNN.

The project was announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who described it as the biggest aviation infrastructure development in Africa’s history. Phase one is expected to be completed by 2030, featuring two runways and the capacity to handle up to 60 million passengers annually. Long-term plans aim to expand that capacity to 110 million passengers, which would surpass current figures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Ga.

The development is being led by Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline by several metrics, including fleet size and revenue. CEO Mesfin Tasew confirmed that the airline will directly fund about 30% of the project, while the remaining $8 billion is still being negotiated with international partners, including the United States, China and Italy.

The airport aims to address a long-standing issue in African aviation, where many travelers must transit through cities outside the continent, such as London or Dubai, to reach other African destinations. By expanding capacity beyond the current limits of Bole International Airport, the new hub could strengthen regional connectivity and support trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Design work is being handled by Zaha Hadid Architects, known for large-scale, futuristic airport projects. The terminal will reflect Ethiopia’s landscapes, incorporating natural light, gardens and sustainable features such as solar energy and water management systems.

However, the project has also drawn criticism. Reports indicate that more than 15,000 people have been displaced to make way for construction. While Ethiopian Airlines says it is investing $350 million in resettlement and infrastructure, some residents have raised concerns about compensation and relocation support.

Experts say the airport could significantly boost Africa’s aviation sector, but its success will depend on broader factors such as infrastructure, policy coordination and regional cooperation.