Black Ohio woman turns to GoFundMe, crowd sourcing while facing years in Bali prison over marijuana charge

What would have been a dream trip to Bali has turned into a nightmare for one Ohio woman and her family.

Tye Kionne and her mother, Abathia, traveled to Bali, Indonesia, for Abathia’s 50th birthday along with Tye’s boyfriend and others. However, the enjoyment of the trip between the two women was short-lived. According to Abathia, the two were detained in customs after agents in the country discovered marijuana in Tye’s luggage. In a series of Facebook posts, both women have given updates on Tye’s condition, her financial straits and what could happen next.

“I made a mistake not researching and took the wrong thing in my suitcase to Bali,” Tye wrote on Friday (Apr. 24). “I was arrested, and I can’t come home until I pay $75,000!!! And I only have til Monday to pay $30,000 of it or I will be stuck over here 4+ years.”

She added, “If I get the money, I can do rehab here for 3 months and come home!!! Please Please Please!!!! I’m begging yall to get me home to my babies!!!!”

In Indonesia, bringing in marijuana, which is on the same criminal level as heroin or cocaine, selling drugs, using drugs or buying drugs could result in a harsh prison sentence, life behind bars or even death.

After sharing a video of her watching a vehicle transporting Tye to a jail in Bali, Abathia made a desperate plea to friends and anyone else in their Ohio community who could assist.

“Tye is a very passionate women (sic) who devoted her life to kids in every way she could try(cheer coach, cheer team CEO, tumbling instructor, after school program operator, summer program operator) but more importantly mother of two beautiful girls and 4 step-children that need her back at home amongst family,” Abathia wrote.

Family and friends have launched a GoFundMe for Tye. As of this report, it has received over $13,000 toward the $75,000 goal.

Although known for its breathtaking views and waterfalls, Bali is a country with strict laws regarding drug offenses, public displays of affection, such as heavy kissing and more.

In 2021, a Black woman and her girlfriend became the subject of a viral controversy where she touted Bali for its cheap cost of living compared to the United States and selling e-books. Although she vouched publicly for the country being inclusive, Kristen Gray found herself deported after violating several of Bali’s immigration laws, despite alleging she was being deported due to being gay.

“I am not guilty. I have not overstayed my visa. I am not making money in Indonesian rupiah. I put out a statement about LGBT and I am deported because I am LGBT,” she said at the time.