DC teen fatally shot at food truck was sheltered, rarely allowed out, says family

Two teens were shot and killed in northeast Washington, D.C., in what authorities describe as a targeted burst of gunfire that left bystanders caught in the violence.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened on April 14 around 3:25 p.m. on the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue. Investigators say multiple individuals opened fire in a parking lot area, discharging about 60 rounds.

The victims, 14-year-old Tyale Coates and 12-year-old Mhilo Young, had just arrived at a nearby food truck to get lunch. Police say they were not the intended targets but were struck during the gunfire.

Tyale’s family described him as a closely supervised child who was rarely allowed outside alone in his neighborhood. He had a 7:30 p.m. curfew with a chaperone, and relatives said his mother typically accompanied him whenever he went out. Recently, he had only begun gaining small amounts of independence, such as taking the bus home from school by himself, just days before.

On the day of the shooting, Tyale had asked his mother for permission to visit a new food truck nearby. According to family members, she agreed, and he had only just received his food when the shooting began.

Officers responding to the scene found both boys suffering from gunshot wounds. Tyale was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mhilo was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Family members said Tyale enjoyed spending time fishing with relatives and was beginning to learn how to drive, highlighting how young both victims were. Loved ones have since called for justice, urging authorities to find those responsible and prevent similar tragedies.

As of now, police have not announced any arrests. Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Community members in the area have also expressed concern about ongoing gun violence and its impact on children and families.