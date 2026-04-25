Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shooting

President Donald Trump and several administration officials were evacuated at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after shots were fired.

According to a White House press pool report at 8:43 p.m., Secret Service apprehended an unidentified shooter. Shortly before, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump could be seen on camera being evacuated from the dais at the annual dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

At 9:17 p.m., President Trump posted on Truth Social confirming the shooting and said that Secret Service had the shooter in custody.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” wrote the 79-year-old president, whose ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July 2024 as he campaigned for his second term in office.

“The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement,” Trump continued.

“They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred outside of the ballroom by a security checkpoint.

Shortly after posting on Truth Social, the president departed the Hilton Hotel back toward the White House at 9:46 p.m., where he will deliver remarks live from the White House briefing room.

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol,” Trump later wrote on Truth Social . “The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”