‘Michael’ dominates box office, delivers biggest debut ever for a music biopic

The highly anticipated biopic “Michael” has made a historic debut at the global box office, setting the biggest opening weekend for a music biopic, according to Variety.

The film, which chronicles the life and career of Michael Jackson, debuted with $97 million domestically and $217 million worldwide, according to studio estimates. That performance surpasses the previous record set by Straight Outta Compton, which opened to $60 million, and significantly outpaces Bohemian Rhapsody, which launched with $51 million before going on to earn over $900 million globally.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Jackson’s real-life nephew, in the lead role. The story follows the singer’s rise from his early days in the Jackson 5 to global superstardom. Supporting cast members include Colman Domingo and Nia Long as his parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.

Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, the film has resonated strongly with audiences, earning an “A-” CinemaScore. Viewer data shows broad appeal across demographics, with a majority of ticket buyers over the age of 25.

Produced by Lionsgate and distributed internationally by Universal Pictures, the project carries a reported budget of around $200 million, making it one of the most expensive biopics ever made. The film’s strong opening suggests it is well on track to become one of the studio’s biggest hits in recent years.

However, the film has also sparked discussion for omitting later controversies in Jackson’s life. Reports indicate that earlier versions of the script included references to a 1993 legal case, but those elements were removed due to legal constraints tied to settlement agreements.

“Michael” also benefited from premium format screenings, with IMAX contributing a significant share of ticket sales. The film’s performance places it among the top releases of 2026 so far, second only to “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie “in opening weekend totals.

Industry analysts say the film’s success highlights continued audience demand for music-driven biopics, especially those centered on globally recognized artists. With strong word-of-mouth and global interest, “Michael” is expected to maintain momentum in the weeks ahead.