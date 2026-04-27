Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe makes history with record-breaking sub-two-hour marathon

Kenyan long-distance runner Sabastian Sawe has defended his historic sub-two-hour marathon performance, saying a strict anti-doping testing program was key to proving he competed clean, according to the Associated Press.

Sawe, 29, made headlines after winning the London Marathon on April 26 in 1:59:30, becoming the first athlete to officially break the two-hour barrier in a sanctioned race. The milestone had long been considered one of athletics’ toughest challenges.

Speaking after the race, Sawe said he voluntarily underwent extensive drug testing in the lead-up to his achievement. His decision comes amid growing scrutiny of doping in Kenyan athletics, following several high-profile cases in recent years.

“Doping has become a cancer in my country,” Sawe said, explaining that he wanted to eliminate any doubts about his performances. He added that he worked with his team to ensure he was tested frequently, including multiple out-of-competition screenings before major races.

According to reports, sportswear company Adidas supported the testing effort by funding additional checks through the Athletics Integrity Unit, track and field’s global anti-doping body. Sawe reportedly underwent dozens of tests in the months leading up to both the Berlin and London marathons.

Beyond testing, Sawe also credited advancements in running technology for his record-breaking run. He wore a lightweight racing shoe that he described as “comfortable and supportive,” suggesting it played a role in enhancing performance.

His victory shaved 65 seconds off the previous world-best mark, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s leading figures. Still, Sawe emphasized that discipline and hard work, not shortcuts, were behind his success.

He is now encouraging fellow athletes to adopt similar voluntary testing measures to rebuild trust in the sport. “It’s important to show the world that we can run clean and still achieve great things,” he said.

Sawe’s achievement has already sparked global conversation, not just about human endurance limits but also about transparency in elite competition. While questions around doping remain a challenge for athletics, his approach may set a new standard for accountability at the highest level.