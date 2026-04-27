Supreme Court allows Texas GOP-favored map to stand before November elections

The Supreme Court of the United States has formally reinstated a controversial Texas congressional voting map, a decision that could significantly shape the balance of power ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In a ruling issued on April 27, as reported by Reuters, the court upheld a redistricting plan backed by Donald Trump and approved by Texas Republicans in 2025. The map redraws boundaries for U.S. House districts and is widely seen as favoring Republican candidates, potentially flipping up to five Democratic-held seats.

The decision finalizes an earlier interim ruling from December, when the court allowed Texas to temporarily proceed with the map. As in that earlier move, the court’s three liberal justices dissented, signaling continued division over the legality and fairness of the plan.

The map had previously been blocked by a lower federal court, which found it was likely racially discriminatory and in violation of constitutional protections. Critics argue the redistricting weakens the voting power of minority communities, while supporters say it reflects lawful political decision-making by the state legislature.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the map into law after it passed through the Republican-controlled state legislature. The effort followed broader calls from Trump urging Republican-led states to redraw district lines in ways that could strengthen the party’s position in Congress.

The ruling comes amid heightened national focus on redistricting, the process of redrawing electoral boundaries typically conducted after each U.S. census. However, recent efforts in multiple states have gone beyond routine adjustments, with both Republican- and Democratic-led legislatures pursuing maps that could offer partisan advantages.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also allowed California to implement a new map expected to benefit Democrats, highlighting how redistricting battles are unfolding across the country.

With Republicans currently holding narrow majorities in Congress, the Texas map could play a decisive role in determining control of the House of Representatives. A shift in even a handful of seats could impact the legislative agenda and oversight powers in Washington.

The case underscores ongoing legal and political tensions surrounding voting rights, representation, and the limits of partisan influence in the redistricting process.