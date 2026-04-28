Former NBA player Damon Jones admits role in sports betting and poker fraud case

Former NBA player Damon Jones has pleaded guilty to federal charges in a wide-ranging gambling investigation that has led to more than 30 arrests, marking the first guilty plea in the case, according to the Associated Press.

Appearing in a Brooklyn federal court on April 28, Jones admitted to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud tied to separate schemes involving sports betting and rigged poker games. Prosecutors say the operation involved insider information and coordinated efforts to defraud betting companies and high-stakes gamblers.

In court, Jones acknowledged using non-public information obtained through his connections in the National Basketball Association. This included details about player injuries, which were then used to place bets with an unfair advantage between December 2022 and March 2024.

“I conspired with others to use insider information,” Jones told the court, also issuing an apology to his family, peers and the league.

Prosecutors also outlined Jones’ role in a separate poker scheme, where he acted as a so-called “face card,” a recognizable figure used to attract wealthy players to exclusive games in locations like Miami and the Hamptons. According to court filings, Jones knew the games were rigged and that participants were being cheated through methods including manipulated shuffling machines and surveillance tools.

The investigation has linked the illegal poker operations to organized crime groups, including the Gambino crime family, Genovese crime family and Bonanno crime family, with alleged losses totaling more than $9.5 million.

Jones, who played 11 NBA seasons and earned over $20 million during his career, also agreed to forfeit $73,000 as part of his plea.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2027. Based on federal guidelines, he could face between 21 and 27 months in prison for the sports betting case and an additional 48 to 63 months for the poker scheme, though final sentencing will be determined by the court.

The broader case remains ongoing, with prosecutors continuing to pursue charges against other defendants. None of the remaining individuals charged in the investigation have entered guilty pleas so far.