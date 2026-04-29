Debbie Allen gets emotional as husband Norm Nixon delivers surprise anniversary moment on air

Debbie Allen was surprised with a special on-air moment by her husband, former NBA star Norm Nixon, to celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary.

On Monday, the award-winning multihyphenate, 76, appeared on “Good Day New York” to promote her latest project, directing the Broadway production of “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” and served as a guest co-host alongside anchor Rosanna Scotto.

When Scotto brought up Allen’s anniversary, Allen confirmed it was a special day for her.

“You know what? I feel badly because I did ask him to come and say happy anniversary,” Scotto said during the live segment.

Moments later, Nixon surprised her onset with a customized cake and a bouquet of red roses. Allen was taken aback and screamed, “Are you kidding me?” The couple then shared a hug and a kiss.

“This is why you wouldn’t let me take your brush,” Allen then jokingly mentioned to her husband.. “I said, ‘Let me take your brush — where are you going?'”

Nixon confirmed that they had family in town and would likely be going to dinner that evening.

Allen also shared the loving moment on Instagram, captioning how, after all these years, Nixon still finds ways to make her smile.

“42 years and he still knows how to surprise me! Caught me completely off guard on Good Day New York . I love you, baby. Cheers to us,” Allen wrote.

The couple first met in 1979 while filming “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh.” Both Allen and Nixon were involved in the project, with Allen directing parts of the movie. They quickly developed a friendship, and after filming wrapped, they stayed in touch for several years before beginning to date. They eventually tied the knot in 1984, according to People.

The couple shares three children: DeVaughn Nixon, Vivian Nixon and Normon Nixon Jr.