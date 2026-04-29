First Louisiana patient treated with gene therapy shows early promise in sickle cell fight

A 23-year-old man has become the first patient in Louisiana to undergo a groundbreaking gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, marking a significant step forward in the fight against the inherited blood disorder.

According to New Orleans’ WWL4, Daniel Cressy was discharged after spending six weeks in the hospital following the complex procedure. Doctors say early signs are promising, raising hopes that the treatment could function as a long-term or even permanent solution.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition that affects red blood cells, causing them to become misshapen and leading to severe pain, organ damage and reduced life expectancy. Cressy had lived with the condition for years, enduring chronic pain that limited his daily activities and future plans.

His treatment involved extracting stem cells from his body, modifying them through gene editing overseas, and then reintroducing them after chemotherapy cleared out his existing bone marrow. The goal is for his body to begin producing healthy, round red blood cells instead of the abnormal sickle-shaped ones.

According to Dr. Ben Watkins of LCMC Health, early monitoring shows that Cressy’s body is beginning to generate new hemoglobin and rebuild his immune system, key indicators that the therapy is working.

The procedure, which has been performed on fewer than 100 patients globally, represents a major advancement in gene-based treatments. While Cressy remains in the recovery phase, doctors are optimistic about his long-term outlook.

Beyond the medical milestone, the treatment could transform his personal life. Cressy has long dreamed of becoming a pilot, but his condition previously prevented him from receiving medical clearance. During his hospital stay, he continued to practice flying using a simulator, holding onto that goal.

Now, with improved health prospects, he hopes to pursue aviation more seriously while also sharing his journey to encourage others living with sickle cell disease to explore new treatment options.

His story is already inspiring patients who were hesitant about gene therapy, offering a glimpse of what could be possible as the technology becomes more widely available.