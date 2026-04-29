Six years after dehibiliating stroke, Sinbad announces his return to comedy

You can’t keep Sinbad from doing what he loves.

The comedian, who has battled health issues ever since his stroke in 2020, made a public announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday, confirming that he was “getting his feet wet” and getting back on stage.

“I can’t walk!” Sinbad said, referring to people who continually ask him to resume comedy. “Since the stroke in 2020, I have not been on stage. I’m gonna get my feet wet, April 29th, May 10th at The Comedy Ice House in Pasadena, California.”

For Sinbad, the return is not just about him returning to the stage; it’s about him sharing the stage with someone very near and dear to him: his daughter, Paige Bryan, who will be one of the opening acts along with Chase Anthony.

The moment for the family nearly brought Bryan to tears. In her Instagram Stories, she paused to consider the impact her father has had on her career and what it would feel like to share the stage with him.

“This is bigger than I can fully comprehend,” she wrote. “Since starting comedy, my dad has only been able to watch me perform twice. Mainly due to the fact that MOST clubs are not ADA accessible so he literally can’t get in there.”

She added, “It’s been heartbreaking to be on this journey without my biggest cheerleader, so when I say tonight is special — it’s a moment I will NEVER forget and ALWAYS cherish.”

The 69-year-old actor and comedian first rose to fame as a stand-up act on “Star Search,” before landing the role of Coach Walter Oakes on “A Different World” from 1987 to 1991. After leaving “A Different World,” he starred on “The Sinbad Show” in the mid-’90s while also becoming a mainstay via films such as “Jingle All The Way,” “Houseguest,” and “First Kid.”

He also served as a one-time host of “Showtime At The Apollo” from 1989 to 1991. returning for a stint in 2005 when Mo’Nique went on maternity leave. Despite his stroke and recovery, Sinbad returned to acting in 2025, starring in Tyler Perry’s “Straw” alongside Taraji P. Henson.

“I’m so looking forward to these shows,” Sinbad said in his video. “I got so much stuff to talk about, I’ma be talking more trash than I ever talked.”