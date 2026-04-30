Equity Arc returns to D.C. with festival spotlighting rising classical musicians after last year’s cancellation

A group of young, talented musicians will return to the Washington, D.C., region to perform at a highly anticipated event, one year after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump canceled their initial plans of performing in concert alongside the United States Marine Band.

The group consists of more than 100 musicians aged 12 to 21 and is part of Equity Arc, a nonprofit organization that offers specialized mentoring support for musicians of color. They will be performing at the Festival Ensembles Concert on Sunday, May 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, according to a news release.

The concert is the capstone event of Equity Arc’s National Convening & Festival Ensembles, a multiday gathering that brings together young musicians, educators and industry leaders committed to building a more inclusive future for classical music. Featuring performances by the Festival Ensembles, including the Pathways Orchestra, the program will spotlight young artists redefining what the future of classical music looks and sounds like.

(Photo courtesy of Equity Arc)

Equity Arc comprises a diverse group of “local and national organizations [that] align, promote, and develop equitable opportunities for aspiring classical musicians from underrepresented” communities, according to its website.

Stanford Thompson, the Executive Director of Equity Arc, is excited for the teens to be back in the Washington, D.C., area and to perform for a community that has played a meaningful role in the organization’s growth and work.

“We are incredibly excited to return to the D.C. area and share this moment with a community that has become an important part of our journey,” he said. “This concert is not only a celebration of extraordinary talent, but a reflection of what’s possible when we invest in young musicians and create meaningful pathways for them to thrive.”

“The May 3 performance follows a weekend of programming that includes panels, workshops and a keynote luncheon featuring Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative. The events are designed to foster dialogue around access, mentorship and excellence in classical music,” per the news release. Tickets are currently available.

Equity Arc gained national attention in March 2025 during a “60 Minutes” segment after Trump’s executive order canceled a planned concert with the U.S. Marine Band. Retired members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, West Point and Naval Academy bands performed on air instead, CBS News reported.

This year’s event will feature musicians from 19 states and over 80 cities and towns nationwide. One student expressed their excitement about performing alongside other talented young musicians at the upcoming concert.

“Being part of Equity Arc has already changed my life in a multitude of ways, and having the privilege to perform alongside 100 other incredibly talented musicians is a blessing. There’s something truly powerful about coming together like this, each of us bringing our own stories and experiences, and creating something bigger than ourselves. I’m really excited for people to experience that energy with us!” Equity Arc Fellow Ugochukwu Nwakanma said.