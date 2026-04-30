Is Megan Thee Stallion the new relationship litmus test?

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

After Megan Thee Stallion announced she and Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson had parted ways following a whirlwind romance, the internet did what it does best: It spiraled.

Since the news arrived, timelines across platforms have been flooded. Support has been pouring in from fans, celebrities, and brands alike—even The Sims, which the Hot Girl is a fan of, chimed in with a cheeky show of solidarity. But of course, something else has emerged.

Among those rallying around Meg, there has been a loud, almost gleeful chorus of detractors, people who seem less interested in the breakup itself and more invested in what they believe it reveals about her.

In one clip circulating, the rapper Cam’ron expresses his thoughts on the backlash Thompson has been receiving.

“You rap about being a hoe, mad rappers f— you and then Klay Thompson fumbled, but then we gotta be politically correct instead,” he said.

When the female co-host interjected to say, ultimately, regardless of how you feel about someone’s character, no one deserves to be cheated on, the rapper noted we only have Meg’s word to go off of.

Over on X, a user who included a clip of Kai Cenant and friends dancing around in a circle and wrote, “Women were on this app for the last 6 months genuinely believing Stefon diggs was gonna settle down with Cardi B and Klay Thompson was gonna marry Megan Thee Stallion.”

Meanwhile, another user on the same platform, in a post that rattled off a list of mostly rumored transgressions Meg has looming in her past, wrote, “Mind you, there is no evidence that Klay cheated on Megan other than her own words — and we all know that Megan is a pathological liar… Kevin Samuels would have had a field day on this content…You simply cannot make this stuff up.”

Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

The statements may differ—Sherri Shepherd recently “advised” Meg against her decision to step down from “Moulin Rouge” amid all the drama, others say this is proof she’s not “wifey material”—but the subtext is always the same. At this point, how you feel about Megan Thee Stallion, from whether or not you believe she’s lying to whether or not she was fumbled, is starting to come off less like celebrity commentary and more like a show of heart.

During a recent episode of the podcast “Here’s The Thing,” hosted by KevOnStage and ThatChickAngel, Kev said Megan Thee Stallion should be a first date topic at this rate.

“How you feel about Megan Thee Stallion overall, from everything in her life, is a good litmus test for how you think about relationships, how you think about women, starting with women, how you think about so many things,” he said. “You want to date a n—, first thing before they bring the bread, ‘tell me what you think about Megan Thee Stallion from Tori Lanez to Klay Thompson.’ Guarantee you that’s gonna tell you what kind of man you’re dealing with.”

He’s not alone in this sentiment either. Several have latched onto this line of thinking. Across feeds, women in particular have also been urging their followers to pay close attention to who in their own networks is responding and how. Because the thing is, not unlike how some women side-eye anyone who has a visceral dislike of Beyoncé, reactions to Megan often center on agency and ultimately misogyny.

But this isn’t just about Megan. It’s about whether you see women like her as credible, and whether you think their autonomy should come with consequences. Megan represents a very specific kind of womanhood. One that is defined by sexual autonomy, being financially solvent, emotionally expressive, and unapologetic about it all.

If you believe women like her are “too much,” you’re more likely to see her pain as a consequence. If you believe women should shrink themselves to be loved, you’re more likely to see her confidence as the problem. If you struggle to extend empathy to women who are loud, visible, or sexually free, you’re more likely to find humor where there should be care.

So yes, right up there with who someone voted for or their beliefs on God, how they talk about Megan Thee Stallion might actually be worth knowing at the onset. Because if a woman at the top of her game can’t be afforded nuance, empathy, and basic respect, it raises a bigger question: Who, exactly, can?

Kay Wicker is a senior lifestyle reporter at theGrio, where she covers the multifaceted ways Black people live and enjoy their lives, focusing on health, wellness, travel, beauty, and fashion. With over a decade of experience in digital and print media, Kay has built a diverse editorial background, reporting on everything from high-profile celebrity news to critical social issues.