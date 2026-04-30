Robin Thede reveals she turned down 5 different marriage proposals

Robin Thede is not settling just because a man proposes. During a recent appearance on “Baby, It’s Keke Palmer,” the actress and comedian revealed that she’s been proposed to multiple times by multiple men.

“I’ve been proposed to five times, and I’ve said ‘no’ five times,” the “Relationship Goals” actress shared, also noting that they were from five different men before sharing the story for each proposal.

“The first one, He had a ring. He said, ‘I want to marry you. You are the love of my life. There’s only one catch. I want to live in separate houses because I can’t really be around you for more than three days at a time,’” she recalled. “So that was a no.”

She continued: “[Proposal number] two was a third date, drunk in Palm Springs. I was not drunk. He was drunk. And he said, “I want to marry you.” Stood up on the table. Didn’t have a ring, but the next day I was like, “So, do you remember what you did?” Because I thought it was a joke. He said, “No, I really want to marry you. Will you marry me?” And I was like, “No. You have an alcohol problem.’”

When recounting the third proposal, the “Black Lady Sketch Show” creator sets the scene: Venice, Italy, with “the love of your life” on a romantic gondola ride at sunset.

“He turns to you and says, ‘I think we should spend the rest of our lives together.’ You hug him, kiss his neck. But right before you can say yes, his phone beeps. He’s getting a text. He says, ‘One second,’ and turns around. Now, mind you, I’m hugging him from behind so I can see over his shoulder. He opens his text, and the last thing he sent before her text is a picture of his d—k.”

The fourth suitor, Thede says, was going to propose to her on a nationally televised game show after six and a half weeks of dating. Thankfully, one of his friends gave her a warning and ultimately helped stop what would have been a very public proposal for a comedian who “hates public attention.”

“I never really talk about my personal life which is why this is a Kiki exclusive,” she continued. “[Number] Five was like, ‘We might as well. Do you want this ring?’ And I was like ‘no.’”

And while Thede and Palmer jokingly anticipate some viewers commenting, “Now Robin, you didn’t even ask about the pic, maybe it wasn’t that bad,” the comedian’s experience echoes the reality of many women’s dating experiences. In fact, Palmer opened up about her own qualms with dating.

“They just want me to fix their life, like my name is Iyanla. I think they want to be me,” she said both jokingly and candidly. “But at least people fall in love with us fast. We’re lovable.”