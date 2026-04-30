‘Pulp Fiction’ star Ving Rhames collapses at LA restaurant, released from hospital same day

Veteran actor Ving Rhames is home and recovering after collapsing at a Los Angeles restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. People reported that the 66-year-old was eating with his family in North Hollywood when he collapsed at the table. As theGrio has previously covered, Rhames has been one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces for decades, with a career spanning from “Pulp Fiction” to the entire eight-film “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that paramedics responded to a call involving a 66-year-old male at Granville restaurant around 1:40 p.m. local time. He was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby medical facility for further care.

Rhames was released the same evening. His manager, Brad Kramer, told Variety the actor was already on his way home by Wednesday night and showed no signs of serious distress following the health scare. “He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone,” Kramer said. Kramer told USA Today separately that Rhames “feels fine” and may have been overheated at the time of the incident.

The Harlem, NY-born actor built his name across some of Hollywood’s most memorable projects, including “Pulp Fiction,” “Bringing Out the Dead,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” as well as cult classics like “Baby Boy” and “Rosewood.” He has two upcoming films in the pipeline: “The Mongoose,” alongside Liam Neeson and Marisa Tomei, and “Painter,” co-starring Walton Goggins and Amber Midthunder.

No further details about the cause of his collapse have been released.