7 Black brands to shop for Mother’s Day

Black motherhood has never been one thing. It is defined by joy and, at times, survival. It is softness and hard lessons. It is loving, messy, expansive, radical, beautiful, empowering, protective, and loud. And frankly, while there is no real way to thank our mothers for the work of raising and loving us into who we are, we try anyway.

While we can and should celebrate our mamas year-round, Mother’s Day arrives each spring as a reminder of just how extraordinary it is to have one in our lives. And not with just any gift, but with something chosen with care. Something that reflects her, and, when possible for extra meaning, something sourced from a Black-owned brand.

With the holiday arriving next Sunday, May 10, we have gathered seven different Black-owned brands offering everything from Mother’s Day staples like bouquets and candles to stationery, postpartum wellness kits, and more.

Ebi Wellness

Ebi

Shopping for any new mamas? Ebi offers high-quality plant-based wellness products such as oils, teas, and bath herbs with postpartum care in mind.

Pattern

Pattern

For the mama who loves her smell goods and feel goods, beauty brand Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross now has both skincare and haircare products so luxurious they truly feel like a treat for anyone’s pampering routine.

Stella & Haas

Stella & Haas

If you have yourself a fly mama who loves a little bling, the fine jewelry brand Stella & Haas, with elegant and sculptural necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more, has got you covered.

Harlem Candle Co.

Harlem Candle Co.

Some moms love something for the house, and for that, we can’t recommend Harlem Candle Co. enough. The brand specializes in candles, scents for the home, and more, all inspired by Black life in Harlem.

(Adobe Stock Photos)

Black Girl Florists

A classic gift that goes over well with many a mom is a bouquet of fresh flowers. Use the guide Black Girl Florists to find a Black-owned floral shop in your area!

De Lor Cakery

De Lor

You can’t go wrong with a little something sweet for the moms in our lives with a sweet tooth. Find a Black-owned company making her favorite treats in your area or check out De Lor Cakery, which delivers nationwide.

Be Rooted

Be Rooted

Whether you need stationery, cards, journals, office supplies, mugs, and more, stationary brand Be Rooted carries it all. They also offer special bundles that pair journals with other items, such as wine glasses or bags of herbal tea, for a truly restorative gift set.