Cynthia Bailey reveals how Peter Thomas’ financial troubles changed her ‘RHOA’ wardrobe

Cynthia Bailey is pulling back the curtain on what it really costs to show up on a reality TV show when your finances aren’t cooperating. As theGrio previously reported, Peter Thomas was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in December 2024 for tax evasion, and has since been released. Now Bailey is opening up about how his financial troubles quietly shaped her wardrobe choices during her seasons on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” People reported the comments came during a new episode of her “Humble Brag” podcast with Crystal Minkoff.

“Life happens, even if you are on a reality show,” Bailey said. “If my financial situation changed for whatever reason, I would have to pivot, modify and adjust.”

She got specific about how that adjustment looked in practice. “When I was going through my struggles with Peter, you better believe I was recycling whatever little designer stuff I had going in. You better believe my butt was at TJ Maxx and Marshalls trying to put together [an outfit].” She also had a strategic workaround for when the budget situation got particularly tight. “That season, I pretty much wore black the whole time because in my mind, you can’t tell black is cheap.”

The 59-year-old first joined “RHOA” in 2010 and married Thomas on camera during season 3 in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2017. Bailey later married sportscaster Mike Hill in 2020, and the two split in 2022.

Thomas pleaded guilty in July 2024 to one count of failure to pay trust fund taxes after prosecutors said he evaded over $2 million in employment taxes across several of his businesses between 2017 and 2023. The financial fallout that Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas navigated together during their marriage didn’t end with their 2017 divorce. Thomas was ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the IRS and serve two years of supervised release following his prison term, which he completed earlier this year.