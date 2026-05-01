Steelers WR DK Metcalf ‘thankful’ after criminal charges won’t be pursued in incident involving Lions fan last season

NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf won’t be facing criminal charges for an incident last season in Detroit where he swung on a fan who he felt disrespected him.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the fan, Ryan Kennedy, “did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game.”

“At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is alleged that [Kennedy] left his seat holding a Metcalf jersey to get an autograph. As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back,” the statement also said.

“After an extensive review of all the relevant evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that charges will not issue in this case.”

The incident gained widespread attention across the NFL and on social media. Kennedy alleges Metcalf swung at him because he referred to him by his birth name, DeKaylin.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

Kennedy filed a defamation lawsuit against Metcalf and “Nightcap” hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson after Johnson alleged that Kennedy used a racial slur during his confrontation with Metcalf, prompting the wide reciever to respond in kind. Kennedy’s lawyers stated at the time that Johnson’s remarks were then spread by the national media, falsely labeling Kennedy a racist and caused him to receive death threats.

Metcalf’s attorney’s were “thankful” for the decision from prosecutor’s to not pursue criminal charges.

“The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to bring charges against DeKaylin Metcalf related to the incident involving Ryan Kennedy on December 21, 2025. We applaud the decision and are thankful for the hard work and thorough investigation that led to this just result,” Mitch Schuster, a lawyer representing Metcalf, said in a statement.

“We are confident that justice will also prevail in the civil claim involving Mr. Kennedy. As Mr. Metcalf’s counterclaim in the civil case makes clear, Mr. Kennedy’s hate-fueled conduct has no place anywhere, and especially not in professional sports.”

Statement from Mitch Schuster of Meister Seelig & Schuster, Attorney for DK Metcalf:



“The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to bring charges against DeKaylin Metcalf related to the incident involving Ryan Kennedy on December 21, 2025. We applaud the decision and… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2026

The defamation lawsuit against Metcalf and company is still ongoing.