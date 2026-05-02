Like father, like son: Shedeur Sanders channels his father’s iconic gameday photo as he graduates from Colorado

Saturday marked a big day in the Sanders household.

As college graduations get underway across the country, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders woke up Saturday with a simple goal in mind: look good when he walked the stage at the University of Colorado.

Similar to how his father, Deion, laid out his before he took the field, Shedeur laid out his graduation gown, his stole with ‘student athlete’ written on it, and his mortarboard.

“Thank you GOD,” he captioned the post.

The former Buffs signal caller graduated with his degree in sociology despite never physically attending class. It might have been due to his fame on campus, but as his father said in a 2024 interview, he missed out on the experience of just being on campus and walking around amongst other students.

“It’s so different now,” Deion Sanders said on the “Bret Boone Podcast” at the time. “Most of the schooling is online. They go to classes and I’m like, ‘You guys are missing the best part of college to walk around and be on campus and build an atmosphere and build relationships on campus with other students outside of football. That’s the best part of it.

“But now you have so many kids that are just online. I don’t even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus in his college career.”

Still, Shedeur took his studies seriously, even as he attempted to become the starting QB in Cleveland. After starting his college career at Jackson State, he transferred to Colorado for his final two years of eligibility, resetting the school record book in the process.

As he enters his second NFL season, Shedeur is focused on adjusting to a new head coach and new expectations. After starting several games for the Browns last year, he enters a new QB competition, this time with former starter Deshaun Watson. Still, nothing will take away from the fact that he walked the walk and talked the talk as both an NFL QB and now, a college graduate.