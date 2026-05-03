Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Chris Brown’s home

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside Chris Brown’s home in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles authorities took 35-year-old Markeith Cungious into custody on Saturday (May 2), and charged him with discharging a weapon and possession of a weapon in an assault with a deadly weapon case, per KTLA.

On May 1, shots were heard outside Brown’s Tarzana residence around 4 p.m. According to TMZ, a woman reported the incident to 911, and described a Black male around age 35 who fired his weapon at her vehicle at the time. The outlet also reported that the suspect told police that the woman refused to leave the area, which started an argument, and then the situation escalated when she ran over his foot with the car she was in. Authorities said the gun was a CO2 style handgun, or a BB gun.



Brown, who recently announced his new album, “BROWN,” will be released this month plus an upcoming joint tour with Usher, “The R&B (Raymond & Brown) Tour,” responded to the news coming out about the shooting on his social media, denying that he was aware of the shooting or that he was involved whatsoever in the incident.

“AT THIS POINT THIS PATTERN IS OLD. I’m looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened,” he said. “I been in my crib this whole time. Ain’t heard a gunshot, police car, or anything. DONT ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THE BULLS–T. I got s–t to do!”

According to TMZ, law enforcement is confident officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the “With You” singer’s home. Aside from the location of the shooting, there are not reports that Brown had any connection to the incident.