Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter make the Met Gala a family affair with Blue’s debut

Beyoncé might be the unofficial queen of the Met Gala. On Monday night, she said it was a milestone because her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was joining her for the first time.

“It feels surreal because my daughter is here,” she told Vogue. “I am excited to experience it through her eyes.”

When asked how she hoped people would celebrate the “Costume Art” theme, she gave a toast to the human body and the various shapes it may take. “Juicy, curvy, thin, [just] celebrating whatever god gave you.”

Wearing a custom Olivier Rousteing gown with a diamond headpiece that made her look like royalty on a whole different level, the 2026 Met Gala marked her first appearance at the event since 2016. “[He’s] someone that’s been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many incredible, iconic looks with him, so it’s really about representing him,” Bey said of Rousteing.

Beyoncé's full interview with VOGUE on the MET Gala carpet. 💎 pic.twitter.com/Yjb1NHCJi8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 5, 2026

The Carters all took the Met Gala carpet on Monday, complete with Jay playing the background in a simple black tux while Blue donned fashionable shades and a white gown of her own.

When she first made her Met Gala debut in 2008, Beyoncé was on the verge of revealing her Sasha Fierce alter ego to the world. That night, the theme was “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.” Some 18 years later, the Houston-bred singer has become a superhero in her own right. Of course, the woman who reinvented herself when music was generally released has once again prompted fans to wonder whether her rumored “Act III” is on the horizon.

Last week, everything tied to the “Cowboy Carter” era of Beyoncé was removed from her website and with several posts on her Instagram account being tied to celebrating anniversaries (“Lemonade,” “Survivor”) of monumental projects in her career, it’s only a matter of time before fans will likely have a new era to celebrate from the Queen.