Demetria Coley, 18, becomes youngest nursing graduate in Florida State University history

At just 18 years old, Demetria Coley has made history at Florida State University College of Nursing as its youngest graduate ever, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Coley officially earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing on May 1, 2026, after completing her white coat and pinning ceremony the day before. She was part of a graduating class that included more than 200 nursing students across undergraduate and graduate programs.

Her achievement follows an accelerated academic path that began with homeschooling by her father, a science teacher. That early structure allowed her to move quickly through her education. By age 15, she had already earned an associate degree from Tallahassee Community College (now Tallahassee State College), becoming the youngest graduate in that institution’s history.

After enrolling at Florida State University, Coley completed clinical training at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and later undertook a preceptorship at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, focusing on neonatal care.

She now plans to begin her career in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), following in the footsteps of her late mother, Elicia Coley, who worked as a nurse before dying of ovarian cancer in 2020.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’m able to continue to make history and be able to make my mom proud,” Coley said in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat.

Initially considering medical school, Coley said her clinical experience shifted her perspective. She found nursing offered more direct patient interaction, particularly in hospital settings.

Her story also reflects a small but growing group of younger entrants into the nursing profession through accelerated paths. While still uncommon, such cases highlight how education models are evolving.

Healthcare experts note that specialized units like NICUs require strong clinical judgment and emotional resilience, meaning new graduates typically undergo structured training before taking on full responsibilities.

For Coley, the milestone marks both a personal achievement and the start of her professional journey in healthcare.