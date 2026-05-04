Virginia lowers flags statewide to honor Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax and domestic violence victims

Virginia flags flew at half-staff Monday to honor Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, the dentist and mother killed in a domestic violence incident involving her husband, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

As theGrio previously reported, police say Fairfax shot and killed his wife before taking his own life at their Annandale home in April, and the couple’s teenage children were inside the home when the shooting occurred, with their son placing the 911 call. FOX 5 DC reported that the governor issued the official order on May 1, directing U.S. and Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings from sunrise to sunset on May 4.

The order honors her by name, recognizing her life, her work serving patients, and her dedication to her children and community. It also extends the tribute beyond her individual case, paying respect to all victims of domestic violence across the Commonwealth and emphasizing that such violence can affect people in any community or circumstance.

Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax was a graduate of Duke University and earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree magna cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry (now simply the VCU School of Dentistry). She founded and ran Dr. Fairfax and Associates Family Dentistry, where she built a two-decade career serving patients across Northern Virginia. State leaders have described the flag-lowering as both a personal tribute and a broader call to action on domestic violence awareness.

The couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings at the time of her death. Court records show a judge had granted her custody of their children and ordered her husband to vacate the family home by the end of April. The flag-lowering ensures that the life of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax is not reduced to the circumstances of her death.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

