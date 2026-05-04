Nicky Campbell’s comments about Dionne Warwick are a reminder to think before you speak

Not too much on Dionne Warwick, now.

Influencer and style critic Nicky Campbell is apologizing after his recent comments criticizing the singer drew backlash.

After the 85-year-old R&B icon appeared at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, April 29, dressed in an oversized white suit jacket with white pinstripe pants and a pair of fuzzy slippers adorned with pugs, the 29-year-old fashion critic disparaged the look and called her a “B—” in the process.

On Monday, May 4, in a video uploaded to Instagram he walked his comments back, admitting he needs to think before he speaks, especially when it comes to “icons.”

“I put my foot in my mouth with my choice of words. I did not mean to disrespect Dionne Warwick. Yes, I know who this is, yes I know she’s mother,” he said to the camera.

“I just was surprised to see slippers on the red carpet. She’s done more for the world than I have. If she wants to do it, I’m here for it,” he added, before pulling up multiple photos of Warwick in her world-famous glam through the years.

“In my head, this is how I still think of her. Queen goddess of the ’70s,” he admitted.

“But listen, she’s going through a lot. I did not know this, and I’m happy to see her standing. Health is wealth,” he continued, seemingly referencing her recent medical challenges.

Warwick has been recovering since September, when she underwent emergency leg surgery that forced her to cancel a show, a detail several people pointed out in response to his original post.

Ana Netanel, Damon Elliott and Dionne Warwick attend 2026 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“I wasn’t even trying to be rude. I’m just really gay and annoying and always like, you know, ‘Hey b—h,’” he added. “Here’s what we will do. I will learn to watch my mouth, especially around icons.”

This moment underscores, for many, the importance of thinking before speaking—especially in an era where the rush to go viral can outpace context and turn commentary careless. Red carpets are fast-paced environments, and early footage rarely tells the full story. When a celebrity appears less glamorous than expected or looks different—whether physically or stylistically—there’s often a reason behind it.

We saw this when fans once questioned Chadwick Boseman’s weight, unaware he was privately battling cancer. Similarly, we see it with figures like Cardi B and Rihanna who have faced constant speculation over their bodies, including unfounded pregnancy rumors tied to specific appearances. Reacting in real time, without the full picture, rarely ends well.

For some, this moment also reveals how comfortable certain content creators have become when discussing high-profile figures—sometimes crossing a line. Meanwhile, others simply saw it as unkind, regardless of the circumstances.

While style invites opinion, it doesn’t grant permission to cross into disrespect, a line the fashion world has been recalibrating for years. In 2015, when Zendaya called out the fashion commentary show “Fashion Police” after then-host Giuliana Rancic made microaggressive comments about her faux locs at the Oscars, the moment not only effectively ended the show but it also ushered out an era of snark-first red carpet commentary. In the decade since, critics and hosts have increasingly focused on the craft and inspiration behind a look rather than issuing blanket judgments, recognizing that style and taste are, at their core, subjective.

Dionne Warwick attends 2026 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Whether Warwick is even aware of the discourse remains to be seen, but the singer, who attended the event with her son, Damon Elliott, and daughter-in-law, Ana Netanel, to present Teyana Taylor (who is set to portray her in an upcoming biopic) with the Visionary Award, made sure to define her look on her own terms before stepping out for the night.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, the star posed for the camera before explaining how the look came together.

“I am Dionne Warwick. Everybody always wants to know, ‘What are you wearing?’ Let me just say this, I’m wearing what I want to wear. How about that? And I think I look pretty nice,” she said, before adding that she has no styling or glam team beyond herself. “You’re looking at my styling team. Totally me.”