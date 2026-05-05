Aariana Rose Philip makes Met Gala history as first wheelchair user to attend

Aariana Rose Philip has made history at the 2026 Met Gala, becoming the first wheelchair user to attend the prestigious event in its decades-long history, according to Vogue.

The Antiguan-American model and musician, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, described the moment as both emotional and long overdue. Speaking about her debut, Philip reflected on the lack of representation for disabled people in high fashion and major cultural events.

“For so long, disabled people were not represented anywhere,” she said in an as-told-to with Alexandra Hildreth. “The thought of even being able to exist at an event like this… nobody even went there.”

Philip’s appearance marks another milestone in a career already defined by breaking barriers. In 2018, she became the first Black, transgender and physically disabled model to be signed by a major agency. She has since worked on major campaigns and runway shows, including a notable appearance with Moschino, where she became the first wheelchair user to model for a major luxury fashion house.

At the Met Gala, Philip wore a custom black layered dress by Collina Strada.

Beyond the milestone, Philip used the moment to speak about being labeled an activist as a disabled individual because of the self-advocacy that comes with being disabled. She emphasized that while advocacy is important, disabled people should also be recognized for their creativity and contributions across industries.



“I think that for a long time, it’s been easy to see a disabled person in the public eye and label them an activist because we have no other choice but to speak up for ourselves in the spaces that we inhabit, because other people are not familiar with our bodies or how to accommodate us. We’re given the title of activist because we are challenging a social system. I think that people realize that there’s no choice but to do that if you have a disability in a major public space, because we have been so historically marginalized and pushed aside,” she shared.

“It’s also so important that we’re showing disabled people as part of the fashion industry, as models, as talent, as photographers,” she said, adding that representation should go beyond advocacy alone.

The 2026 Met Gala, themed “Fashion is Art,” continues to serve as a global platform for fashion, celebrity and fundraising for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Philip’s presence added a new dimension to that platform, drawing attention to accessibility and inclusion within elite spaces.

Her appearance has been widely praised online, with many calling it a significant step forward for representation in fashion. While challenges remain, Philip’s milestone signals a shift toward broader inclusion in one of the industry’s most visible events.