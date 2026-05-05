‘Saved by the Bell’ star Lark Voorhies once had a obsessed fan who threatened to harm anyone in her way

Lark Voorhies, the actress who portrayed the fashion-forward Lisa Turtle on the popular ’90s series “Saved by the Bell,” had a crazed fan at the height of her fame.

According to Page Six, the actor’s mother, Tricia, revealed the surprising details during an upcoming episode of the “Hollywood Demons” docuseries, “After the Bell,” in which former cast and crew members recount their experiences on the beloved NBC sitcom.

“You can have fans that are very dark and obsessed,” Tricia explained. “Lark had one fan in particular that was very dark. He sent many letters.”

She also mentioned that the “demanding” and “psycho” fan would write Voorhies letters expressing his desire to “be her husband” and threatening to “kill anybody who tried to get in the way of that.”

Voorhies had several high-profile relationships over the years. She previously dated her “Saved by the Bell” co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar from 1989 to 1992 and was linked to comedian Martin Lawrence in 1994. She was married to Miguel Coleman from 1996 to 2004 and to Jimmy Green in 2015; they divorced the same year, per Page Six.

Despite the obsessed fan, none of her previous romantic partners had reported any encounters with him.

Tricia said she was so afraid for her daughter that she wouldn’t let Voorhies answer the door because she feared the crazed fan would show up. While she was protective of the former teen star, Tricia also avoided instilling fear, but warned Voorhies to stay alert.

She felt more at ease when Voorhies was on the set of “Saved by the Bell,” stating that “it would be harder for him to get to her, because he’s got to get through these layers of security.”

Now 52, Voorhies starred on the show from 1989 to 1993. She recently made a rare public appearance in the “After The Bell” episode of “Hollywood Demons.”

After “Saved by the Bell” ended, Voorhies went on to appear in other television shows and films in the mid-late 90s and early 2000s before she was later diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2015. Five years later, she revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Since then, her acting projects have been limited.

In the “After the Bell” episode, Voorhies encouraged young women in the industry who may be living with mental disorders to continue pursuing their dreams, emphasizing that such struggles do not have to end their careers.

“For any young women, if they’re in this business… don’t give up,” Voorhies said.

Her upcoming episode of “Hollywood Demons” airs on ID on May 11.