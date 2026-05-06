Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé absent from funeral as family’s quest for answers continues 

This week, influencer Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, was laid to rest in New Jersey. However, as her family and friends gathered to honor her life, one character was notably absent at her funeral: her fiancé Joe McCann.

People magazine and TMZ report that McCann, who had been with Jenae on the trip where she was found dead, did not attend the funeral, raising even more questions for those following the case.

As previously reported by theGrio, the influencer was sharing updates about her birthday trip-turned-engagement on social media. On April 3, Jenae shared a video of Mcann’s proposal on Instagram. However, by April 9th, she was reportedly found unconscious in her hotel room before being pronounced dead. While authorities initially believed her death was a suicide, her family is seeking more answers.

“The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family. At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly’s suspicious passing,” they wrote in a statement. “Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers.”

Five days after her death, McCann’s travel documents were reportedly withheld as he continued to be questioned by authorities. Though they have not accused McCann of any wrongdoing, police report that the couple had been fighting

Police in Zanzibar have said the couple had a dispute days before the incident, prompting hotel staff to move them into separate rooms “for the safety of each other.” Authorities later confirmed McCann was being questioned as a witness and emphasized that no arrests had been made.

“As we grieve, we are also navigating an ongoing investigation and the challenges of being thousands of miles away while trying to bring Ashly home with dignity and seek answers,” her parents wrote on a donation page.

Ashlee Jenae’s parents launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral arrangements, travel, and related expenses. The fundraiser has raised more than $60,000, with over 1,200 contributors.

“Our beloved daughter, Ashly Robinson, traveled to Zanzibar, Africa to celebrate her 31st birthday and got engaged during what should have been a joyful and memorable trip. Just days later, she was found unconscious in her villa at the Zuri Hotel and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later. What was meant to be a dream became our family’s worst nightmare,” her parents wrote on the page. “As we grieve, we are also navigating an ongoing investigation and the challenges of being thousands of miles away while trying to bring Ashly home with dignity and seek answers.”