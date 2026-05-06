FBI reportedly raids state Democratic Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas’ offices

Weeks after Democratic Sen. L. Louise Lucas helped pass Virginia’s groundbreaking redistricting law, the FBI is executing a federal search warrant on the Virginia legislator’s offices in Portsmouth, VA.

According to the Associated Press and Fox News, federal agents executed a raid on Lucas’ office. Additionally, agents executed a search on “The Cannabis Outlet,” a nearby business Lucas co-owns. The search warrants were reportedly approved by a federal judge and part of an ongoing investigation, per ABC 7 News.

New: the FBI told me, “The FBI is executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, VA. There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is publicly available at this time.” https://t.co/zlclpYjcUw — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 6, 2026

Last month, Lucas became widely known for her work helping Virginians vote “yes” on a redistricting bill to combat the Republican gerrymandering agenda. The 82-year-old legislator has become particularly popular on social media for her unyielding approach to politics, especially when dealing with the Trump administration.

You all started it and we fucking finished it. https://t.co/JU3IR4eEHt — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 7, 2026

Though Lucas’ office has not commented on these reports, Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Don Scott said he is “deeply concerned” by the FBI raid in a statement.

“Let’s start with this: Senator L. Louise Lucas has not been charged with anything!” he wrote.

“Given the politicization of this administration — an FBI led by Kash Patel and a Justice Department run by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney — I think people should take this with a grain of salt and allow the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions.”

Speaker Don Scott weighs in on the FBI raids connected to @SenLouiseLucas



“Lets start with this: Senator L. Louise Lucas has not been charged with anything! I am deeply concerned by today’s FBI raid. Given the politicization of this administration — an FBI led by Kash Patel and… pic.twitter.com/WpVIUVVqqY — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) May 6, 2026

Calling out the fact that there “is far more theatrics and speculation than actual information available to the public,” Scott raised questions about why Fox News was the first outlet on the scene of the raid, if they knew about it beforehand, and why more information about the raid hasn’t been shared.

“Virginians deserve answers before anyone rushed to political conclusions,” Scott concluded