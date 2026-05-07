Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO unveils 13-week football schedule featuring classic showdowns, homecoming events and historic rivalries

Now in its 5th Season, the premier home for HBCU football delivers  a curated slate of must-watch matchups to audiences worldwide.

By 
May 7, 2026
Graphic courtesy of HBCU GO.

Allen Media Group’s free-streaming digital sports platform  HBCU GO — the premier broadcaster for HBCU football – has just unveiled its 2026 football schedule,  delivering a curated 13-game broadcast lineup of must-watch matchups featuring powerhouse  programs, rising contenders, and high-stakes showdowns across the HBCU landscape. Answering the  call of the culture, the slate highlights the intensity, tradition, and competitive spirit that define Black  college football, from early-season statement matchups to late-season clashes with championship  implications. 

The schedule opens August 29 with North Carolina Central at Texas Southern and builds through  marquee matchups including the Hope Labor Day Classic, Southern Heritage Classic, and Truth  and Service Classic, alongside a strong run of homecoming showdowns featuring Florida A&MAlabama State, and Prairie View A&M before closing with key late-season conference battles. 

HBCU GO is bringing Black college football to millions of viewers nationwide across its growing  distribution platforms, building strong momentum heading into the 2026 season. This milestone  ensures audiences have more ways than ever to watch every game, with kickoff set for August 29. 

“HBCU GO is on a mission to give Black college sports the global stage it deserves, and this season  we’re doing exactly that,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “With  expanded distribution, we are bringing the pageantry, the rivalries, and the pure excellence of HBCU  football into millions of living rooms across America — for free.” 

“This schedule speaks for itself—from the Southern Heritage Classic to the Truth & Service Classic in  Washington, D.C., where Howard and Hampton meet in the latest chapter of their ‘Real HU’ rivalry, to  homecoming weekends across the country, every week delivers something unforgettable. The culture  is calling, and we’re here to answer. HBCU football is more than a game, it’s a shared experience  

rooted in tradition, pride, and community, brought to life every Saturday. With expanded distribution,  we’re reaching a much bigger audience, making year five our strongest season yet,” said Curtis  Symonds, President of HBCU GO. 

Audiences nationwide can watch every moment of the season live on HBCU GO, where the culture,  events, tradition, and pride of HBCU football come to life all season long!

2026 GAME SCHEDULE: 

WEEK DATE TIME(ET) MATCHUP VENUE
Aug-29 7:00pm E North Carolina Central @ Texas Southern W.W. Thorne Stadium
Sep-5 7:00pm EHope Labor Day Classic Edward Waters @ Jackson State Veterans Memorial Stadium
Sep-12 7:00pm ESouthern Heritage Classic Alcorn State vs Arkansas-Pine BluffSimmons Bank Liberty  Stadium
Sep-19 7:00pm E Tennessee State @ Florida A&M Ken Riley Field at Bragg  Memorial Stadium
Sep-26 7:00pm E South Carolina State @ Bethune-Cookman Daytona Stadium
Oct-3 3:00pm ETruth and Service Classic Howard vs Hampton Audi Field
Oct-10 4:00pm EHOMECOMING Florida A&M @ Alabama State ASU Stadium
8Oct-17 3:00pm EHOMECOMING Alcorn State @ Prairie View A&MPanther Stadium at  Blackshear Field
Oct-24 3:00pm EHOMECOMING Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Florida A&M Ken Riley Field at Bragg  Memorial Stadium
10 Oct-31 3:00pm E Southern University @ Florida A&M Ken Riley Field at Bragg  Memorial Stadium
11Nov-7 3:00pm E Mississippi Valley State @ Jackson State Veterans Memorial Stadium
12Nov-14 3:00pm E Alcorn State @ Southern University A.W. Mumford Stadium
13Nov-21 3:00pm E Texas Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff Simmons Bank Field

HOW TO WATCH: 

Fans can catch all the action across an expanded lineup of syndicated broadcast, digital, and streaming  platforms: 

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,  Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings) 

● Streaming via the HBCU GO FAST channel on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local  Now, the HBCU GO mobile app, and more — visit hbcugo.tv for the full list of streaming partners ● Live at HBCUGO.TV — anywhere, anytime, for free.

Tune in and stay locked in all season with highlights, band performances, exclusive behind-the-scenes  content, and kickoff coverage on HBCU GO. Follow HBCU GO on social and download the app to stay up  to date and never miss a moment—the culture is calling. 

ABOUT HBCU GO 

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents  the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through a platform that captures the rich history,  diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU GO provides live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming.  Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service was acquired by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen  Media Group (AMG). AMG owns and operates 13 ABCCBSNBC network affiliate broadcast television  stations in 11 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks.  

For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tvMedia Contact: Eric Peterkofsky Allen Media Group/HBCU GO [email protected]

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