Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announces resignation six months after reelection win

Charlotte, North Carolina, Mayor Vi Lyles has announced she will resign from office next month.

The move came as a surprise, as Lyles just won her reelection six months ago. In a statement, the Democratic leader did not specify why she was leaving her position after five terms as mayor, but said she was ready to spend more time with her family.

“Serving as Charlotte’s mayor has been the honor of my life,” Lyles said in a statement. “I am proud of our record navigating various challenges, strengthening our economy, investing in our neighborhoods, and building a foundation for Charlotte’s continued success during a time of rapid growth. Now, it is time for the next phase of my life, to spend more time with my grandchildren and for someone new to lead us forward.”

Lyles, 73, will not finish out her term, which ends in 2027, and instead will leave office on June 30.

The Columbia, South Carolina, native has worked in Charlotte city government for over 30 years, starting in 2004 as a budget analyst, budget director, and assistant city manager. Before she became the first Black female mayor of Charlotte in 2017, she served on the City Council for two years.

The Democratic Mayor’s Association released a statement in response to Lyle’s announcement, wishing her well in the next chapter of her life.

“Mayor Vi Lyles has been a dedicated leader for Charlotte, helping guide one of America’s fastest-growing cities through a period of significant growth and change,” the statement said. “Her commitment to public service and to the people of Charlotte has left a lasting impact on the city and on mayors across the country. We are grateful for her partnership and years of service, and we wish her the very best in retirement.”