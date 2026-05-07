Kodak Black arrested on felony drug trafficking charges, pleads not guilty

Kodak Black has been arrested again on drug-related charges.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked on Wednesday (May 6) in Florida by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with trafficking the drug MDMA. On Thursday, he entered a written not guilty plea to the court, and has opted not to appear in person at a future state court hearing.

The incident involving the South Florida artist occurred back in November, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, at a nonprofit called Children’s Safety Village in Orlando. Police responded to a call reporting gunshots outside the center and found a Lamborghini and a BMW at the scene, both of which reportedly smelled of marijuana.

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This led the police to search the cars, and inside one, police say they found a pair of pink scissors and rings that matched the ones they’d seen on Kodak’s Instagram page. They also allegedly found drugs in the vehicle, specifically 56 grams of cannabis and a container with a pink pill substance, which was later tested and confirmed to be MDMA.

The “No Flockin'” rapper has had a series of legal issues, quite a few related to drug possession and trafficking. More recently, he was arrested for cocaine possession in 2023, which was later tested and revealed to be oxycodone, for which he had a prescription. He spent two months in jail for violating his probation before the case was dismissed. In 2022, he was also arrested for trafficking and possession of oxycodone (no prescription), and was freed on bond with regular drug testing. After missing a drug test and later testing positive for fentanyl, he was ordered to complete 30 days in drug rehab.

In 2021, President Donald Trump pardoned Kodak while he was serving a four-year sentence for weapons possession. The outgoing president was wrapping up his first term and also granted pardons to Lil Wayne and Death Row Records co-founder, Michael “Harry-O” Harris.