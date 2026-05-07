10 years after his death, the Muhammad Ali Center honors ‘The Greatest’ with a global ‘Day of Compassion’

2016 was a transformative year in terms of change and in terms of loss. That summer, Muhammad Ali passed away at the age of 74 and in his memory, the Muhammad Ali Center is aiming toward bringing the world together once again.

On June 3, the Muhammad Ali Center will hold a “Day of Compassion” in honor of the 10-year anniversary of Ali’s death. The inaugural event will serve as a global day of service and community action to be held every June 3 and will be tied to one of the famed boxer and humanitarian’s core beliefs: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”

Beginning in Ali’s hometown of Louisville, the Day of Compassion will occur in the middle of Ali Fest, a week-long celebration of “The Greatest” from June 1 to June 7.

“Muhammad Ali inspired the world to serve others and be the very best that they could be,” Adria Johnson, President and CEO of Metro United Way said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Lonnie Ali and the Muhammad Ali Center to continue to bring our Greater Louisville community together and honor his legacy of generosity. We hope this inspires other local communities to do the same.”

The day will focus on community efforts led by nonprofits, schools, faith communities, corporate partners and community leaders as they complete coordinated acts of service throughout the day.

Its reach won’t be limited to just Louisville. Other cities that have participated in the Muhammad Ali Index study of compassion are also being called to take part, including Atlanta, Chicago, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Denver, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Seattle. Earlier this year, Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), Houston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Columbus, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington D.C. took part in the study, and leaders are being called to activate to perform various acts of service in the community on June 3.

“June 3rd marks 10 years since Muhammad’s passing, and the world has never needed his message more,” Lonnie Ali, Ali’s widow and co-founder of the Muhammad Ali Center said. “Muhammad believed that daily acts of compassion are how we bridge divides, find common ground, and bring out the best in one another. Today, his call to serve others feels more urgent than ever.

“At the Muhammad Ali Center, we are honoring his legacy by marking June 3rd as a Day of Compassion. We invite you to join us. Take action, serve others, and see the difference a single act can make.”



