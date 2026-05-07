Napheesa Collier says calling WNBA leadership ‘worst in the world’ was ‘a little dramatic,’ but has no regrets

Napheesa Collier is standing by what she did, just not exactly how she said it.

The Minnesota Lynx star appeared on NPR’s “Morning Edition” this week to reflect on the comments she made last fall about WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, and walked back one specific line. As theGrio previously reported, Collier delivered a blistering press conference in September calling out Engelbert and accusing her of dismissing players’ concerns, including revealing a private conversation in which she alleged Engelbert said Caitlin Clark “should be grateful.” Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson said she was “disgusted” by Engelbert’s alleged comments and publicly backed Collier throughout the standoff. Sports Illustrated reported that Collier now says calling Engelbert and the league “the worst leadership in the world” may have gone a step too far.

“Thinking about the state of the world right now, I think that was a little dramatic,” Collier said of the moment that dominated headlines. “It was tense for a while just between the players and the league in general. I think it was something that needed to happen, and it was something that furthered our CBA negotiations. I’m still happy that I did it, and I think it had the intended effect of moving our negotiations along. I think an unintended consequence would be, like, I never want someone’s personal life affected the way that it was for her.”

She was clear, though, that her criticism was always professional rather than personal. “What I was talking about was professionally, and when you take things personally, that was an unintended consequence for sure,” Collier said. She added that she had told Engelbert about her concerns before the press conference but has not spoken to her directly about the specific comments since.

The standoff proved consequential. Collier’s public pressure helped push the league and its players’ association toward a landmark CBA that included significant pay increases. Collier herself signed a one-year, $1.4 million supermax extension with the Lynx as part of the new deal.

Collier’s original comments drew broad support from across the league. Caitlin Clark said Collier made “a lot of very valid points.” Sophie Cunningham said “we all feel that way.” Angel Reese simply tweeted “10/10. No notes!” The solidarity made clear that whatever the final verdict on the showdown, the players were united behind her.