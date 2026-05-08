Victoria Monét gets candid about dating women and why she says they’re ‘worse’ than men

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét opened up about her dating experiences with women and how they differ from dating men.

The “Let Me” singer, 37, appeared on a recent episode of Angie Martinez‘s “IRL” podcast, where she revealed the struggles she faced as a bisexual woman dating women. She described them as “a little bit worse” than men, according to an Instagram post from TheJasmineBrand.

“The girls did me dirty,” Monét said, noting that “girls don’t approach me seriously; they approach me sensually” and that she wanted it to be “something more serious.”

She continued, “I haven’t really gotten that approach from many women. They are just like ‘Oh, she’s beautiful, she’s attractive’ or talk about my body.”

Monét suggested that the women only view her sexually, but don’t take her seriously when it comes to relationships. However, she reflected on her next relationship and the ideal partner she would like.

“Because I am feeling so feminine, I want the opposite energy, maybe masculine … or a masculine woman, I’m sure,” Monét explained. “I have never tried that with the women I have dated.”

The California native said the women she is used to dating are more “femme than masculine.” However, she also considers children and is ultimately thinking about a man she would see herself with in the near future.

Those in the comments shared their thoughts, with some saying women can be the problem, while others say it’s both genders.

“I always tell women, dating a woman is a level up, you better be ready! It’s not for the faint of heart 😂,” one user said.

“It’s just all people Pookie. We’re in integrity famine,” another wrote.

“Women are not meant to be in relationships… we’re meant to have experiences. That’s what I believe. We’re too broad to tied down to anything monogamous. We bring forth life for heaven sakes… what’s a relationship to a God?” a third user said.

In September 2024, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced she and her then-longtime partner, John Gaines, had split after four years together. The former couple shares a daughter, Hazel, who was born in 2021.

At the time, Monét and Gaines had been separated for 10 months before officially calling it quits. They took to social media to share a joint statement announcing the news to their followers.

“We originally preferred to keep this out of the public (as announcing this publicly is sure to make pain resurface) but it’s becoming more and more difficult to suppress,” they wrote. “We have thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths. Ultimately we decided to be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process.”