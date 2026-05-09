Nick Cannon’s business accountant accused of embezzling $2 million, reportedly leaves US

Nick Cannon’s former business accountant was indicted on several criminal charges, including tax evasion and wire fraud, after reportedly stealing millions of dollars from the “Wild N’ Out” creator.

Sources familiar with the matter told TMZ that Frank Musoke, a former account manager at a high-end Beverly Hills management and tax firm, had been quietly stealing more than $2 million from Cannon over the past several years.

According to the 8-page indictment, Musoke allegedly used his position managing businesses and financial affairs for high-profile celebrities. Although the indictment did not name Cannon, 45, he is reportedly the victim of the money scheme, per TMZ.

Federal prosecutors said Musoke had access to Cannon’s debit cards and PINs from December 2019 through June 2023. He is accused of withdrawing about $1.7M from ATMs, spending more than $165K on Amazon purchases, nearly $192K on personal travel and accumulating another $160K-plus in various personal expenses.

They also claim that Musoke embezzled over $2 million from Cannon without his knowledge or consent. It is reported that Cannon has been a client of the firm where Musoke worked for nearly 20 years, according to TMZ.

The indictment further states that the firm, referred to as “Company A,” was terminated in July 2023 after it learned the funds were missing.

Musoke is also accused of hiding over $1.7 million in allegedly stolen income on his federal tax returns filed between 2021 and 2023. As a result, he is charged with three counts of tax evasion in addition to five counts of wire fraud, TMZ reported.

Authorities believe Musoke has fled to Uganda, where he reportedly holds dual citizenship with the United States. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud charge and up to five years for each tax evasion count.