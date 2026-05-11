Muriel Bowser faces cheers, boos and ‘Free D.C.’ chants at Howard commencement

Muriel Bowser walked into Howard University’s 158th Commencement Convocation on Saturday and was met with exactly the kind of crowd you’d expect for a mayor who’s spent nearly two decades making decisions that don’t always land softly. There were cheers. There were boos. There were chants of “Free D.C.” As theGrio has reported, Bowser announced last November that she would not seek a fourth term, making her the longest-serving Black woman to hold the role, and she has since been candid about looking forward to slowing down once she leaves City Hall. WUSA9 reported that the Muriel Bowser Howard University appearance also included an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree.

She did not let the mixed reception derail her. Once at the podium, Bowser framed her address around the realities of leadership, drawing a direct line between what the crowd was feeling and her own exit from office. “People have asked me if I’m retiring, resting, or quitting … and the answer is no, no, and hell no,” she told the crowd.

Her message was pointed. She told graduates to expect backlash and misunderstanding as they step into leadership roles. “Be comfortable being misunderstood,” Bowser said, adding that criticism can come “for clout, for clicks, or for political gain.”

She also addressed the “Free D.C.” chants directly, telling the Howard audience, “No one cares more about a free D.C. than me,” citing her family’s roots in the city and their experience navigating Jim Crow-era Washington.

The stop was the first of two commencements she attended that day. She also delivered remarks and received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at the University of the District of Columbia’s 49th Commencement Ceremony, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The tone there was notably warmer, with Bowser reflecting more openly on her 19 years in elected office and describing being booed during a past campaign as painful but formative.

At both ceremonies, Bowser described herself as “graduating” alongside the Class of 2026, closing each appearance by urging graduates to stay grounded in purpose as they move forward.