Virginia veteran breaks ‘The Price Is Right’ record with $240K Mother’s Day win

A retired veteran from Virginia named Vanessa just made history on “The Price is Right,” walking away with more than $240,000 in cash and prizes during a special Mother’s Day episode on Friday.

According to Fox 8, Paramount officials confirmed the win is “the largest prize won in a single pricing game in the 54-year history of the daytime version of the show,” breaking a “Price is Right” record that had stood for a decade.

Vanessa set the “Price is Right” record on the show’s new “The Lion’s Share” game, where contestants guess the prices of grocery store items to acquire up to five balls. Each ball then drops into a wind tunnel, revealing a hidden prize amount, with the contestant facing the decision to walk away or keep going. Vanessa kept going, winning $227,500 in cash along with a trip for two to Morocco valued at $12,650.

The previous “Price is Right” record had been held since 2016, when a contestant won $210,000 playing “Cliffhangers.” Vanessa’s total surpassed that by more than $30,000.

“The Price is Right” has been on the air since 1972 and is considered the longest-running game show on television. Cleveland native and comedian Drew Carey has hosted the show since 2007, presiding over the latest “Price is Right” record alongside millions of viewers who tuned in for the Mother’s Day special.