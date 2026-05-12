NBA player Brandon Clarke dead at 29

The NBA world was stunned Tuesday after learning Brandon Clarke, a seven-year veteran for the Memphis Grizzlies, died on Monday. He was 29. A cause of death was not revealed.

A first-round pick in 2019, Clarke spent his entire career with the Grizzlies after being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder, then having his draft rights traded to Memphis. He was a star reserve on the squad, making an All-Rookie selection during the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season. After signing a four-year, $52M extension with Memphis in 2022, his following seasons were rocky.

In 2023, he tore his Achilles tendon, ending his season. He bounced back and played in the 2024-25 season, but injuries derailed his 2025-26 season, limiting him to only two games.

His agency, Priority Sports, shared a statement on Tuesday, writing, “Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

“Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine,” the statement continued. “He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.”

The Grizzlies also released a statement on Tuesday following news of Clarke’s passing. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the statement began. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Last month, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on charges of trafficking a controlled substance and possession after leading officers on a high-speed chase. The case was still open at the time of his death.