The ‘Spelman Seven’ reflect on sisterhood, scholarship and making history at Spelman College

Seven seniors at Spelman College are graduating at the top of their class after each earning a perfect 4.0 GPA, marking the largest group of valedictorians in the school’s history.

Known collectively as the “Spelman Seven,” the graduates include Sophia Davis, Mariama Diallo, Nia-Sarai Perry, Alyssa Richardson, Aiyana Ringo, Alexis Sims and Cori’Anna White. According to reporting from UATL, the women entered Spelman together in the fall of 2022 and completed their undergraduate careers four years later with identical GPAs.

The historic milestone has attracted attention not only because of the students’ academic accomplishments, but also because of the collaborative approach the graduates say helped them succeed during their time at the historically Black women’s college.

Rather than describing their academic journeys as competitive, several of the women emphasized the role community and encouragement played in helping them maintain perfect grades through demanding coursework and personal challenges.

One example came when philosophy major Nia-Sarai Perry received an A-minus in a course that threatened her 4.0 GPA. Fellow philosophy major Alexis Sims encouraged Perry to retake the class instead of accepting the grade so they could continue pursuing the distinction together.

The women also faced significant obstacles outside the classroom while maintaining their academic standing.

Perry balanced coursework while helping support her mother, a breast cancer survivor. Sims continued her studies after suffering both a concussion and a broken foot during her sophomore year. Alyssa Richardson, a biochemistry major, managed a rigorous science course load while also participating in the Spelman College Glee Club.

Despite the demands of their schedules, the students maintained perfect academic records while participating in leadership positions, extracurricular activities and research opportunities across campus.

The seven graduates represent a broad range of academic interests and future career paths.

Richardson plans to attend medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, while Cori’Anna White plans to attend Columbia Law School. White also served as president of Spelman’s student government association during her time at the college.

Aiyana Ringo hopes to pursue a career in civil rights law, while Alexis Sims plans to continue studying international affairs and law. Mariama Diallo intends to continue filmmaking and community-based work in Brooklyn following graduation.

Sophia Davis, whose academic interests focus on music, storytelling and Black cultural research, cited author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston as an inspiration for her future work.

For the graduates, the achievement also carries cultural significance.

“At a time where we are under attack in a myriad of ways, to have seven Black women stand together in this accomplishment means something,” said White.

White also reflected on the symbolism behind the number seven, referring to it as “the number of completion” from a biblical perspective.

Founded in 1881, Spelman College has long been recognized as one of the nation’s leading historically Black colleges and universities and one of the country’s premier institutions focused on the education of Black women. The college has produced generations of influential graduates across politics, entertainment, academia, public health and social justice advocacy.

The accomplishment by the “Spelman Seven” arrives during a national moment in which diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, along with Black-centered educational institutions and programs, continue to face political scrutiny and legal challenges across the country.

Against that backdrop, the graduates say their success reflects not only academic excellence, but also the value of support systems and community-building within HBCU culture.

Their story has resonated widely online, with many celebrating the women as examples of Black academic achievement and collective success.

As the Class of 2026 prepares to graduate on May 17, the seven valedictorians are leaving behind a historic mark on Spelman College — one rooted not just in perfect grades, but in the idea that achievement can be shared.