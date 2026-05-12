‘Delayed, but never denied’: After 5 attempts and $25K spent, Brionna Pratt finally passed the bar exam

Brionna Pratt passed the bar exam on her fifth attempt after spending over $25,000 and years overcoming setbacks, burnout and self-doubt.

Pratt, 30, shared her story with PEOPLE after learning she passed the February 2026 bar exam, ending a journey that began in July 2021. Along the way, she balanced major life changes, including relocating from Texas to Illinois, purchasing her first home and working in corporate roles while continuing to study for one of the country’s toughest professional exams.

According to Pratt, the repeated failures tested her emotionally and mentally, especially after she missed passing scores despite months of preparation. Following her second unsuccessful attempt in 2022, she admitted feeling overwhelmed after investing significant time, energy and money into the process.

“I truly believed I would pass on my second attempt [in February 2022] because of how hard I worked. When I didn’t, I was humbled quickly. It hurt putting in that much time, energy and effort and still falling short. I had so much on the line, and I couldn’t imagine having to keep going through it again,” she shared with People.

By her third attempt later that year, burnout had become unavoidable. Pratt transitioned into a demanding risk and compliance position at her company, making it increasingly difficult to juggle work responsibilities with studying. Looking back, she said she wished she had paused sooner instead of pushing through exhaustion.

In 2023, Pratt stepped away from the exam entirely to focus on her mental health, career growth and personal life. She traveled, rebuilt her confidence and concentrated on life outside of test preparation. She later described the break as necessary rather than a setback.

When Pratt returned for another attempt in February 2025, she narrowly missed passing by eight points. Although she initially planned to sit for the next exam immediately, she ultimately withdrew, deciding her mental well-being needed to come first.

She shared with People, “I truly believe in divine timing; that what is meant for you will not pass you. That season taught me resilience, humility and discipline, but it also strengthened my faith. I learned that rejection can be redirection, and delay can be preparation.”

That decision proved important. By the time she prepared for her fifth attempt in February 2026, Pratt said her confidence was stronger because it was built on healthier routines, structured preparation and emotional balance. She also changed her strategy for the Multistate Bar Examination, focusing more carefully on understanding each question instead of rushing through large volumes of practice tests.

Outside her own journey, Pratt also started a scholarship program that helped four fellow bar exam retakers fund their exams. All four eventually passed, something she described as motivation to continue believing in her own success.

After finally passing, Pratt captured the emotional moment on video as she celebrated with family and friends. She is now preparing to move into a legal role at her company and says her experience taught her that “rejection can be redirection” and that persistence can eventually pay off.

“This exam does not define your intelligence, your worth or your future. It is simply a moment in your story, not the end of it. If you are retaking, don’t give up. I am living proof that persistence pays off. Delayed, but never denied,” she concluded.