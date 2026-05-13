Chris Brown fires back after harsh review of new album ‘Brown’, takes aim at Zara Larsson

Chris Brown is not interested in critics.

The R&B star took to Instagram Tuesday night to respond to Pitchfork’s scathing review of his new self-titled album “Brown,” which the publication gave a 1.3 out of 10 and described as “a piece of sh-t.”

As theGrio previously reported, Brown has been fielding a steady wave of criticism in recent weeks tied to his upcoming co-headlining tour with Usher, and the “Raymond and Brown” tour announcement itself sparked debate before a single show date was confirmed.

The Express Tribune reported that the Chris Brown Pitchfork review fallout sent social media into overdrive, with fans pointing to past Pitchfork ratings they considered inconsistent, including comparisons involving Ice Spice and Michael Jackson.

Brown made his position plain in his Instagram Story, making clear the Pitchfork review did nothing to shake his confidence in the project.

“I don’t give a f—k what these n—s is talking about; I know exactly who my fans are and I know exactly who’s hearing this album. If you’re not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my sh-t. Go listen to motherf—king Zara Larsson or something,” he said.

The Zara Larsson name-drop was pointed. Earlier this year, Larsson said she had blocked Brown on Spotify because she does not listen to “abusers.” His decision to invoke her name in the context of dismissing critics makes the dig hard to miss.

Before the review dropped, Brown had already told fans the album would gain greater appreciation over time, a stance he appears to be doubling down on. “Brown” was released on May 8.