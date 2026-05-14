Classic recordings by Beyoncé, Chaka Khan, and others, added to National Recording Registry

Music from some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Beyoncé, Chaka Khan and Ray Charles, has officially been added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry for 2026, according to the Associated Press.

The Library of Congress announced this year’s 25 inductees on Thursday, recognizing recordings considered culturally, historically or aesthetically important to America’s sound heritage. Among the most notable additions are Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning anthem “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and Taylor Swift’s “1989” album.

The induction marks the first time recordings by Beyoncé and Swift have entered the prestigious archive. The registry preserves recordings that have had a lasting impact on American culture and music history.

Other major selections this year include Chaka Khan’s crossover hit, “I Feel for You,” Vince Gill’s emotional ballad, “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” and “Beauty and the Beat” by The Go-Go’s, which became one of the most influential debut albums by an all-female rock group. Gladys Knight and The Pips seminal single, “Midnight Train to Georgia” was also included.

Acting Librarian of Congress Robert Newlen said the recordings were selected because they reflect the richness and diversity of America’s recorded sound legacy.

Additional recordings chosen this year include “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” by Ray Charles, “Rumor Has It” by Reba McEntire and “The Blue Album” by Weezer.

The registry also honored audio recordings outside traditional music categories. The soundtrack for the groundbreaking video game “Doom” was selected, alongside the radio broadcast of the historic 1971 heavyweight boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, famously known as “The Fight of the Century.”

According to the Library of Congress, more than 3,000 public nominations were submitted for consideration this year. The oldest recording added in 2026 was Spike Jones and His City Slickers’ 1944 novelty hit “Cocktails for Two,” while Swift’s “1989” became the newest entry on the list.

The National Recording Registry continues to spotlight recordings that have shaped entertainment, storytelling and American culture across generations.