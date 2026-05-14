Chris Brown’s Tarzana home targeted in alleged trespassing and attempted arson incident

A man was arrested outside Chris Brown’s Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday evening after allegedly trespassing onto the property and attempting to start a fire, according to multiple reports citing law enforcement sources.

The incident reportedly occurred at Brown’s residence in Tarzana, an upscale neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. Authorities were called to the property shortly before 7 p.m. local time after reports of a suspicious individual attempting to enter the gated home.

According to reports first published by TMZ and later confirmed by NBC 4 Los Angeles, the suspect was allegedly seen near the property’s gate before climbing over a fence and entering the grounds.

Law enforcement sources claimed the suspect was known to people at the residence and had allegedly caused problems in the past. Once on the property, the man allegedly attempted to start a fire before someone at the home confronted him.

Police responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody without any reported injuries. Authorities arrested the man on suspicion of trespassing, and a trespass report was filed. As of Wednesday night, officials had not publicly released the suspect’s identity or disclosed possible motives.

There has been no indication that Brown was directly involved in the confrontation. Reports did not confirm whether the Grammy-winning singer interacted with the suspect during the incident.

The alleged trespassing case marks the second reported security-related incident connected to Brown’s home in recent weeks. Earlier this month, reports surfaced involving a confrontation between a security guard at the property and a woman during an argument outside the residence. Brown denied involvement in that situation as well.

Brown, known for hit songs including “Forever,” “No Guidance” and “Under the Influence,” has faced frequent public scrutiny throughout his career, often attracting significant media attention surrounding both legal matters and security incidents.