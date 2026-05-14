UChicago says students from families earning under $250K can attend tuition-free

The University of Chicago has announced a major expansion of its undergraduate financial aid program, promising free tuition for students from families earning less than $250,000 annually starting in Autumn 2027, according to the school’s UChicago News outlet.

Under the new initiative, students from families with incomes below $125,000 and typical assets will also receive free housing, meals and coverage for additional fees. University officials said the plan is designed to make a UChicago education more accessible while simplifying the financial aid process for families.

The program significantly expands the university’s existing commitment to need-based, loan-free aid. According to the university, it already distributes more than $225 million annually in undergraduate financial aid, a figure that has doubled since 2011.

Paul Alivisatos, president of the university, said the initiative reflects the school’s belief that talented students should not be prevented from attending because of financial barriers.

University leaders also emphasized the long-term value of a UChicago education. The school said 98% of students in the Class of 2025 secured employment, graduate school placement or other post-graduate opportunities. UChicago also reported that students complete more than 5,000 paid internships each year, with nearly all undergraduates participating in internships or research opportunities before graduation.

Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid James G. Nondorf said the initiative was created partly to improve predictability for middle-income families navigating rising college costs nationwide.

The university described the new aid structure as part of a broader effort to increase access for first-generation college students, rural students, veterans and families from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. UChicago currently offers additional support programs for first-generation students, including mentorship opportunities, internships and networking assistance.

The school has also become known for outreach efforts targeting rural communities through initiatives such as the STARS College Network, which focuses on increasing higher education opportunities for students from small towns and rural areas.

The expanded financial aid plan arrives as universities across the United States face growing scrutiny over tuition costs and student debt. By broadening eligibility for full tuition coverage, UChicago joins a growing number of elite institutions increasing support for middle-income families.

The first students eligible under the new initiative are expected to enroll in Fall 2027.